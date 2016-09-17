PHOTOS: K-State 63, Florida Atlantic 7 (Sept. 17)

Kansas State wide receiver Dominique Heath (4) gets past Florida Atlantic defensive back Ocie Rose (1) to score a touchdown during the first half Saturday in Manhattan.
Charlie Riedel
Associated Press
Kansas State fullback Winston Dimel, right, runs into the end zone for one of his four touchdowns against Florida Atlantic on Saturday in Manhattan.
Charlie Riedel
Associated Press
Kansas State fullback Winston Dimel, left, celebrates with offensive lineman Scott Frantz after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida Atlantic Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, in Manhattan.
Charlie Riedel
AP
Kansas State fullback Winston Dimel, center, celebrates with wide receiver Byron Pringle (9) and offensive lineman Scott Frantz (74) after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida Atlantic Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, in Manhattan.
Charlie Riedel
AP
Florida Atlantic running back Gregory Howell Jr. (9) is tackled by Kansas State linebacker Charmeachealle Moore (52) and Kansas State defensive tackle Will Geary (60) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, in Manhattan.
Charlie Riedel
AP
Kansas State wide receiver Dominique Heath (4) runs into the end zone to score a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida Atlantic Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, in Manhattan.
Charlie Riedel
AP
Kansas State quarterback Jesse Ertz (16) gets past Florida Atlantic safety Jalen Young (18) to run for a first down during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, in Manhattan.
Charlie Riedel
AP
Kansas State fullback Winston Dimel, left, celebrates with offensive lineman Dalton Risner after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida Atlantic Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, in Manhattan.
Charlie Riedel
AP
Kansas State fullback Winston Dimel, left, celebrates with offensive lineman Dalton Risner after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida Atlantic Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, in Manhattan.
Charlie Riedel
AP
Kansas State fullback Winston Dimel, right, runs into the end zone to score a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida Atlantic Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, in Manhattan.
Charlie Riedel
AP
Kansas State wide receiver Deante Burton (6) gets past Florida Atlantic defensive back Raekwon Williams (23) as he runs the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, in Manhattan.
Charlie Riedel
AP
Florida Atlantic offensive lineman Bryan Beck (62) recovers a fumble by Florida Atlantic quarterback Jason Driskel during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas State Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, in Manhattan.
Charlie Riedel
AP
Kansas State quarterback Jesse Ertz (16) celebrates in the end zone after running for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida Atlantic Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, in Manhattan.
Charlie Riedel
AP
Florida Atlantic quarterback Jason Driskel (16) fumbles the ball after getting sacked by Kansas State defensive end Tanner Wood during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, in Manhattan.
Charlie Riedel
AP