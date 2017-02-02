Big 12 Report: Dealing with losing streaks a common theme

Most Big 12 basketball teams can relate to Kansas State right now.
The Wildcats have lost three consecutive games and their NCAA Tournament hopes have taken a serious hit. With upcoming games at No. 2 Baylor, against No. 3 Kansas and at No. 7 West Virginia, a quick turnaround won’t be easy. But their situation is far from unique.
Losing streaks are common in the Big 12 this season.
Outside of Baylor and Kansas, every team has been through it. Oklahoma lost seven straight games when Jordan Woodard was in and out of the lineup, Oklahoma State lost its first six conference games, Texas dropped five in a row, TCU hit a four-game skid and Iowa State, Texas Tech and West Virginia have all lost consecutive games at various points.
The common theme between them: they all bounced back.
“You can flip the script pretty quickly in this league,” Texas Tech Chris Beard said. “I had a good friend tell me this the other day, and I think it’s pretty good. You can be a peacock one day and a feather duster the next. That is so true.”
The up-and-down nature of the Big 12 this season has led to jumbled standings and a fascinating race for fourth place.
Iowa State has taken the lead behind Kansas, Baylor and West Virginia with a 5-4 conference record. K-State and TCU are both one game back, while Oklahoma State, Texas and Texas Tech are all 3-6.
The Cowboys have reeled off three straight wins with improved defense, the Longhorns are starting to play tough at home and the Horned Frogs pulled away in overtime against K-State on Wednesday.
“We responded and bounced back,” TCU coach Jamie Dixon said. “There are just so many close games and when I say so many I mean every single one. All of our games have been close. It’s just what it is. You have to keep battling and keep your confidence up.”
The second half of the conference season should be interesting.
K-State coach Bruce Weber pointed to the other teams in that group as a source of motivation following the Wildcats’ most recent loss. It’s gut-check time. Can they respond?
“It’s just like they had it,” Weber said of TCU. “They lost four in a row and came back. Give them credit. We lost three in a row. Now, let’s see what we can do.”
Hilton Magic?
Iowa State lost its third home game earlier this week when it fell to West Virginia 85-72. The Cyclones remain difficult to beat in Ames, and their 8-3 home record is on par with most of their rivals. Still, it surprising to see them lose this often at Hilton Coliseum.
The Cyclones lost twice at home last season, and once in each of the two seasons before that.
They get four more home games. For once, it’s more likely than not they will suffer a loss.
Power Rankings
1. Kansas (20-2, 8-1 Big 12): Potential trouble off the court hasn’t slowed KU on the court.
2. Baylor (20-2, 7-2): Scott Drew has more losses (10) at Allen Fieldhouse than Bill Self (9).
3. West Virginia (18-4, 6-3): Mountaineers are back in the top 10 after a short losing skid.
4. Iowa State (13-8, 5-4): Cyclones are currently the best of the rest.
5. Oklahoma State (14-8, 3-6): Cowboys have quietly put together an impressive winning streak.
6. TCU (15-7, 4-5): Vladimir Brodziansky is as good at basketball as his name is long.
7. Kansas State (15-7, 4-5): Feels like a month has passed since K-State beat West Virginia.
8. Texas Tech (15-7, 3-6): Red Raiders look more NIT than NCAA at the moment.
9. Texas (9-13, 3-6): Longhorns showing signs of life after dismal start.
10. Oklahoma (8-13, 2-7): Close but no cigar. Seems to be Oklahoma’s mantra this season.
Kellis Robinett
