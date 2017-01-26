Big 12 Report: Ranking this weekend’s Big 12-SEC Challenge games

It’s that time of year again.
Big 12 and SEC basketball are both in full swing, with teams in each conference beginning to make serious pushes for a league championship. But this weekend isn’t about that. On Saturday, 10 teams from each league will take a break from that grind to play for conference pride in made-for-TV games.
Some (Kansas at Kentucky) figure to be worthy of the hype. Others (Texas at Georgia) seem better suited for regional broadcast.
The Big 12 is 3-0 in this challenge, beating the SEC 7-3 last season, 6-4 the year before that and 7-3 the first time around. Odds favor the Big 12 improving to 4-0. Kansas, Baylor and West Virginia will lead the way, but the conference’s depth should provide the biggest advantage. The Big 12 is expected to send the majority of its teams (seven are currently projected as in) to the NCAA Tournament. The SEC can’t say the same.
But you never know what will happen in a conference challenge. For now, let’s rank the games.
1. Kansas at Kentucky: This should be one of the best nonconference games in all of college basketball, even with both teams coming off a loss. It’s a potential Final Foul preview. Every other game in this challenge is Triple-A, by comparison.
2. Baylor at Mississippi: See what I mean? It’s hard to see this game creating much buzz nationally. The Bears will be heavily favored, even on the road.
3. Texas A&M at West Virginia: The Aggies have size and the Mountaineers have their full-court press. Which style wins?
4. Florida at Oklahoma: The Gators are ranked and the Sooners are playing better with Jordan Woodard in the lineup. Lon Kruger also used to coach at Florida.
5. Kansas State at Tennessee: Can K-State do what Kentucky could not?
6. Arkansas at Oklahoma State: Brad Underwood wants to start a nonconference series with the Razorbacks.
7. Auburn at TCU: Both teams have winning records.
8. Iowa State at Vanderbilt: It will be a surprise if the Cyclones don’t roll.
9. LSU at Texas Tech: Will anyone outside Baton Rouge and Lubbock watch?
10. Texas at Georgia: Can they play football instead?
Perception problem?
Frank Martin and Rick Barnes think the SEC has a perception problem.
Both basketball coaches suggested Thursday that their conference is stronger than most outsiders give it credit for. And they used their past experiences in the Big 12 to boost that argument.
Martin, the current South Carolina and former Kansas State coach, posed a question about Kansas and Kentucky. Why, he asked, is the SEC considered a one-team league while the Big 12 is praised for its depth?
“It’s viewed to be great,” Martin said of the Big 12, “but it has been dominated by one team.”
Barnes, the current Tennessee and former Texas coach, said there are no off nights in the SEC.
“The fact is we played one of the toughest schedules in the country,” Barnes said, “and every game we have been in this league has been every bit as tough as our non-league games. I think it’s perception.”
SEC basketball can boost its perception on Saturday. South Carolina is not involved. But you get the feeling the Gamecocks will be rooting for their conference mates. The SEC has more to gain from this series than the Big 12.
Beating KU for charity
Much has been made of the $25,000 bonus West Virginia coach Bob Huggins receives every time he beats Kansas. But did you know he donates that money to charity?
ESPN and several other media outlets in West Virginia reported this week that Huggins donates his KU bonus to a cancer research foundation named after his late mother. Huggins has beaten KU four straight seasons at WVU Coliseum.
Power Rankings
1. Kansas (18-2, 7-1 Big 12): Morgantown has become the toughest Big 12 road trip for Jayhawks.
2. Baylor (19-1, 7-1): Johnathan Motley is playing at an elite level.
3. West Virginia (16-4, 5-3): Mountaineers have beaten No. 1 and No. 2 this season.
4. Iowa State (13-6, 5-3): Cyclones making a push for fourth.
5. Kansas State (15-5, 4-4): Beating Tennessee would boost K-State’s NCAA Tournament hopes.
6. Texas Tech (14-6, 3-5): Red Raiders starting to lose close games rather than win them.
7. TCU (14-6, 3-5): Jamie Dixon has improved TCU, but he’s still fighting an uphill battle.
8. Oklahoma State (12-8, 2-6): Cowboys have won two in a row.
9. Oklahoma (8-12, 2-6): Back-to-back heartbreaking losses for the Sooners.
10. Texas (8-12, 2-6): Could a last-second win over Oklahoma finally get Texas going?
