Big 12 Report: Bedlam provides thrilling end to lackluster season

Oklahoma and Oklahoma State will play one of the most anticipated Bedlam football games in recent memory when they meet on Saturday in Norman.
It is essentially the Big 12 championship game.
The Sooners can close out an undefeated run through the conference with a win and maybe even sneak into the four-team playoff if the right combination of teams lose elsewhere. The Cowboys can all but erase two early losses and claim their second conference championship in 40 years with a victory over their rivals. And, like OU, they could maybe sneak into the top four.
It should be an exciting end to a mediocre season for the Big 12. The league has been an afterthought in the playoff race for months and will produce a mere six traditional bowl-eligible teams. But it got the finale right.
Question is, can it be recreated next season when the league’s championship game returns?
If the championship game was in place now, AT&T Stadium would host a Bedlam rematch a week after the teams ended the regular season together.
“That is going to be unusual,” Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops said. “Last year and this year, it would have been us and Oklahoma State again. Maybe the Big 12 looks at the timing of this game and moving it.”
Playing marquee games early will be a must in future years. Bedlam, at least for now, will need to be one of the first conference games instead of the last. All games involving league contenders will need to be identified and moved away from Thanksgiving. Big 12 schedule makers become more important.
Had the championship existed in previous years, the game would have had these matchups: Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State, Baylor vs. TCU, Baylor vs. Oklahoma, Kansas State vs. Oklahoma and Oklahoma State vs. K-State.
Only one, last year, would have been an immediate rematch. Baylor and TCU would have been a perfect championship game, with both teams falling painfully short of playoff inclusion. K-State won at Oklahoma, so that game would have felt like overkill. K-State and Oklahoma State would have been entertaining.
Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy and K-State coach Bill Snyder both wish the conference split into divisions to determine its championship-game participants. Snyder said divisions would make things more interesting for every team in the league. Gundy said they would help cut down on quick rematches.
But divisions aren’t fool proof. As Gundy pointed out Monday, the Big Ten championship game involves two teams (Penn State and Wisconsin) that many perceive to be the third- and fourth-best teams in the conference. Some will argue the real championship game was played between Ohio State and Michigan over the weekend.
“There is no perfect way to do it,” Gundy said.
For now, things are simple. Enjoy it while it lasts.
Herman begins at Texas
Charlie Strong ended his three-year tenure at Texas by saying the Longhorns had the talent to win a national championship in future seasons. He went so far as to compare the roster to cake. It has been baked. Next year, it will be ready to slice and eat.
That’s a lot of hyperbole, considering Stronge went 16-21 in Austin, but it’s not a complete reach. Texas was good in flashes under Strong, beating Baylor twice and Oklahoma once. Much of the roster returns next season, including star running back D’Onta Foreman if he opts to remain in college. Texas has the talent to contend for a conference championship next season. It will be up to new coach Tom Herman to make it happen.
Texas hired Herman over the weekend from Houston, where he guided the Cougars to a dream season last year and upsets of Oklahoma and Louisville this year.
His resume reads a lot like Strong’s did when he took the Texas job from Louisville, only he is more offensive-minded. But he’s not stepping into a rebuild. If he pushes the right buttons, Texas can win next year
Quotable
“I consider that a win and always will.” — Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy on the Cowboys’ loss to Central Michigan earlier this season. The Chippewas won on a final play that officials incorrectly let happen.
Power rankings
1. Oklahoma (9-2, 8-0 Big 12): Sooners can become first team to go undefeated in Big 12 play with current setup.
2. Oklahoma State (9-2, 7-1): Cowboys won last trip to Norman. Another victory there will earn them a trophy.
3. West Virginia (9-2, 6-2): Hard to believe Dana Holgorsen started the season on the hot seat.
4. Kansas State (7-4, 5-3): Fun scene in Manhattan when players carried Bill Snyder off field after win No. 200.
5. TCU (6-5, 4-4): Haven’t won back-to-back conference games this season.
6. Iowa State (3-9, 2-7): Matt Campbell showed progress in first year, despite poor record.
7. Texas Tech (5-7, 3-6): Pressure will be on Kliff Kingsbury to win next season.
8. Kansas (2-10, 1-8): Can David Beaty guide the Jayhawks to more in his third season?
9. Texas (5-7, 3-6): Charlie Strong is out. Tom Herman is in.
10. Baylor (6-5, 3-5): Do Bears accept a bowl invitation after all their struggles?
