Big 12 Report: Parity clouds conference championship race

Good luck trying to handicap the race for a Big 12 football championship.
West Virginia and Baylor are the league’s lone undefeated teams. Preseason favorite Oklahoma has two losses. And only three teams — No. 13 Baylor, No. 21 TCU, No. 22 Texas — are ranked.
There is no favorite at this point. An argument could be made for eight teams as championship contenders. Everyone outside Iowa State and Kansas has hope.
“It’s going to be wide open, I don’t think there is any question about that,” Baylor coach Jim Grobe said. “I don’t think there is anyone that is going to be dominant. That means every Saturday you better be ready to play. Everyone has good talent.”
No Big 12 team has posted an undefeated league record since the conference switched to its current round-robin schedule. An 8-1 mark has topped the standings in five straight seasons. This year, 7-2 seems more likely. Maybe even 6-3.
The Bears currently top the conference standings, having gone 3-0 against overmatched nonconference opponents and then beating Oklahoma State at home. With Iowa State and Kansas up next, odds are good they will stay there for a few more weeks. Their championship aspirations will come down to the final six weeks of the season.
For others, the time to strike is now. West Virginia accomplished more in the season’s opening weeks than anyone, starting 3-0 with victories over Missouri and BYU, but that won’t mean much if it doesn’t start Big 12 play with a win against Kansas State this week. The Wildcats, who rank first nationally in total defense, will also be out to legitimize their 2-1 start with an early road victory in league play.
Oklahoma and TCU already have three losses between them, but one of them can right the ship Saturday when the Horned Frogs host the Sooners. Texas at Oklahoma State will also be an interesting game to watch.
Then there’s Texas Tech and its potent offense led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
The only thing you can bank on right now is parity.
“There are a lot of quality teams in this league,” Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury said. “We didn’t win as many games as a conference as we would have liked, but everyone will continue to grow and we will end being a good conference by the end of the season. Besides, if you want to win a conference title, it’s all about how you play going forward.”
Wearing out your welcome
Several Big 12 coaches shared their opinions on LSU firing longtime coach Les Miles over the weekend. Miles won 77 percent of his games with the Tigers, but the school terminated his employment following a 2-2 start, which included a last-second loss at Auburn on Saturday.
Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said he is no longer surprised when a coach gets let go. He referenced a conversation he once had with Washington State coach Mike Leach on the topic.
“If you stay at one place long enough,” Gundy said Leach told him, “you are eventually going to get fired. They are eventually going to get tired of you and fire you.”
Player of the week
K-State receiver Byron Pringle was named Big 12 special teams player of the week on Monday, following his strong outing against Missouri State. Pringle totaled 78-yards as a return specialist. He also caught a touchdown pass of 19 yards off a deflection. Dominique Heath won the award last week.
Power rankings
1. West Virginia (3-0, 0-0): Mountaineers deserve to be ranked after beating Missouri and BYU.
2. Baylor (4-0, 1-0): With Iowa State and Kansas up next, the Bears will start no worse than 6-0.
3. TCU (3-1, 1-0): We will learn more about the Horned Frogs this weekend when they host the Sooners.
4. Texas (2-1, 0-0): Trips to Stillwater are never easy, but Texas hasn’t lost there since 2008.
5. Oklahoma (1-2, 0-0): Difficult schedule keeps getting harder with a trip to TCU up next.
6. Kansas State (2-1, 0-0): Wildcats lead the nation in total defense, allowing 179 yards per game.
7. Texas Tech (2-1, 0-0): Can the Red Raiders top 70 points against the Jayhawks on Thursday?
8. Oklahoma State (2-2, 0-1): It might be time for Mike Gundy to get a haircut.
9. Iowa State (1-3, 0-1): First win of the Matt Campbell era came against San Jose State.
10. Kansas (1-2, 0-0): It may be a while before the Jayhawks move off this line.
