Big 12 Report: Coaches search for cure to drops at goal line

A virus is spreading throughout college football.
It doesn’t have a name yet, but it’s easy to tell when a player becomes infected.
The symptoms: Dropping the football right before crossing the goal line, jeopardizing what would otherwise be a sure touchdown. Two outbreaks were reported Saturday night. One by California’s Vic Enwere against Texas and another by Oklahoma’s Joe Mixon against Ohio State. Similar accounts were found at Clemson last week and at Florida State a week before that.
Coaches are searching for a cure.
“We coach that from Day 1,” Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said Monday. “Why these young players have an interest in dropping the football right as they cross the goal line shocks me. Maybe they watch it on Sundays. Either way, it is something we address and hope never happens in our games.”
A mistake that used to be a rare occurrence is now happening at a disturbing rate. Widespread embarrassment for players like DeSean Jackson, the king of voluntary goal-line fumbles, doesn’t appear to be enough to deter current college football players from making the same errors.
Things have gotten so bad on the dropped-ball front that Kansas coach David Beaty says the Jayhawks devote practice time to handing the ball to officials after a touchdown. In the past, they have limited such practice to goal-line work for offensive players, but after watching games Saturday night, Beaty will now ask KU return specialists to work on carrying the ball across the goal line and handing it to the nearest referee.
“I did see a couple of those things this weekend,” Beaty said. “It has happened throughout the last couple years and you are starting to see it a little more than normal. Really, that has been a focus for us. We require our guys to hand the ball to the official after any kind of score. ... That is going to be a great learning experience.”
K-State coach Bill Snyder has a simple request for his players that he hopes help them avoid similar mistakes.
The Wildcats fell victim to a goal-line drop four years ago when former defensive back Nigel Malone failed to carry the ball into the end zone on an interception return against Texas.
“You score, you give the ball to the official and then you go celebrate with your teammates,” Snyder said. “There are consequences if you don’t.”
Those consequences have already been seen up close four times this season.
New motivation
Oklahoma is most likely out of playoff consideration after suffering its second loss on Saturday, a 45-24 home setback against Ohio State. But the Sooners still have plenty to play for.
The main goal is a Big 12 championship.
Oklahoma remains among the favorites to win the league. Though two nonconference losses damage its national perception, it would be 3-0 if it played the same schedule as Baylor. As many as eight teams could contend for the league championship this season. Why not Oklahoma?
“That is significant, something to truly shoot for,” OU coach Bob Stoops said. “As far as goals go, that is always a major one for us.”
You’re fired?
Texas coach Charlie Strong suggested Monday that he may consider changes to his coaching staff following a 50-43 loss at California.
The Longhorns appear to be an improved team on offense, but seem to have taken a step back defensively. Defensive coordinator Vance Bedford may need to prove himself when Texas plays Oklahoma State in two weeks, if he lasts that long.
“We know defensively we have our issues,” Strong said. “Each coach will be evaluated and we will go from there.”
Player of the week
K-State receiver Dominique Heath was named Big 12 special teams player of the week on Monday, following his 75-yard punt return for a touchdown against Florida Atlantic. He also scored on a 20-yard reception.
Power rankings
1. West Virginia (2-0, 0-0): Mountaineers already beat Missouri. Can also beat BYU before league games begin.
2. Baylor (3-0, 0-0): Still not sure what to think of the Bears, but they are undefeated.
3. Texas (2-1, 0-0): Remember all that talk about Texas being back? Yeah, not so much.
4. TCU (2-1, 1-0): Beat Iowa State for the first conference win.
5. Oklahoma State (2-1, 0-0): Cowboys scored nice bounce-back victory over Pittsburgh.
6. Oklahoma (1-2, 0-0): Sooners won’t make the playoff, but they could still win the Big 12.
7. Kansas State (1-1, 0-0): Wildcats rushed for 336 yards in blowout of Florida Atlantic.
8. Texas Tech (2-1, 0-0): Patrick Mahomes is a defense’s worst nightmare.
9. Kansas (1-2, 0-0): Might not play another competitive game until Iowa State visits Lawrence.
10. Iowa State (0-3, 0-1): Lose to San Jose State and a winless season becomes a real possibility.
