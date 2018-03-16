'Murderous mien'? New Yorker magazine offers a curious take on Wichita State's mascot

Here in Wichita State country we've heard plenty of bizarre descriptions of WuShock, the muscle-bound bundle of wheat that serves as WSU's mascot.
This week, New Yorker magazine published another mention to add to the scrapbook:
"For most of their history, the Shockers were known, if at all, for their mascot, WuShock," wrote Zach Helfand in a story published Thursday, "a giant shock of corn with an unsettlingly murderous mien, who was introduced in 1948."
Unsettlingly murderous? That's bad enough.
But corn? That's a low blow.
I mean, this ain't Nebraska.
To his credit, Helfand corrected the mistake. The online version of the New Yorker story was changed to "giant shock of wheat" and includes a footnote that says, "An earlier version of this article incorrectly described the mascot for the Shockers."
The WuShock reference is barely a footnote in Helfand's piece, which his headlined "How Charles Koch Turned Wichita State Into a College-Basketball Powerhouse." The article focuses on major donations made by Wichita-based Koch Industries to Wichita State and it's basketball program, including $6 million to help renovate the team's arena.
The mention may rankle some WSU fans but not most, who likely recognize that this mascot's appeal — ferocious or friendly? murderous or mirthful? — is in the eye of the beholder.
Last year, WuShock beat out 67 other mascots to be crowned the best mascot in the country in an online challenge. En route to the title, he knocked off Northern Kentucky's "Victor E. Viking," Louisiana-Lafayette's "Cayenne," Wisconsin's "Bucky Badger," Butler's "Butler Blue III," Missouri State's "Boomer," and Navy's "Bill."
