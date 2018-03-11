Here’s your chance to see the teams at Intrust for free

Big-name teams are coming to Wichita for March Madness – from KU to Michigan and Houston.
However, watching these teams live doesn’t actually have to cost you anything.
All eight teams, some accompanied by their bands and mascots, will each practice for about 40 minutes Wednesday at Intrust Bank Arena, 500 E. Waterman. The practices are free and open to the public. Doors open at 10 a.m. Practices run from 11 a.m. to 6:20 p.m. Here’s the schedule:
Practice Times:
▪ Penn: 11 a.m.
▪ North Carolina State: 11:45 a.m.
▪ University of Kansas: 12:30 p.m.
▪ Seton Hall: 1:15 p.m.
▪ Houston: 3:25 p.m.
▪ Michigan: 4:10 p.m.
▪ San Diego State: 4:55 p.m.
▪ Montana: 5:40 p.m.
