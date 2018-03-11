Here’s your chance to see the teams at Intrust for free

84 Kansas State coach Bruce Weber on facing Marcus Foster Pause

42 Barry Brown, Dean Wade explain why they expect to play in NCAA Tournament

Know your opponent: Marshall University

29 Confetti drops on Jayhawks as they celebrate Big 12 Tournament championship

'Tough one to lose' Marshall says after Shockers eliminated from AAC tourney

Late-game breakdown leads to elimination for Shockers

Shockers make a narrow escape from AAC quarterfinals

48 Cartier Diarra likes how his Wildcats fought without Dean Wade and Barry Brown

Competitive edge made WSU recruit a high school basketball star