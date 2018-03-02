What to expect from Wichita’s NCAA Fanfest? B-ball, big screens, beer and bathrooms

Basketball courts, a beer tent, a gigantic TV and a “luxury trailer” bathroom suite.

What else do you need to set the stage for a weekend of college playoff basketball?

Those elements and more are part of the plans for Wichita’s NCAA basketball “Fanfest.” It’ll take place March 15, the opening day of competition in the city’s first March Madness weekend in nearly a quarter of a century.

While there will be numerous parties downtown over the tournament weekend, the Fanfest is the official one.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

It’s required under the terms of the city’s bid to get the NCAA to bring its tournament here.

Fanfest will take place on the 100 block of St. Francis and the parking lot just south of Naftzger Park. It’s a short walk due north of Intrust Bank Arena, where the tournament games will be played.

The street will be closed and drinking allowed from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., according to the plan that is coming before the City Council for approval Tuesday.

The Fanfest wraps around Naftzger Park, but don’t expect to take your beer and sit and sip it under a tree. The park itself will be a “dry” zone and “no alcohol” signs will be posted at the park entrances.

The plan shows that the DJ stage will be placed at the north end of the L-shaped celebration zone.

Just to south of that will be two sets of temporary basketball courts with four hoops.

The southern part of the celebration will feature a Bud trailer with four TVs and a beer tent with four more. Together Wichita will have a photo backdrop where you can have your picture taken.

The southwest corner will be dominated by a giant-screen TV, 18 feet across and 9 feet, 8 inches tall. It will show two games at a time, plus sponsor advertisements.

Space for four food trucks has been reserved along the south edge of the festival.

The southeast corner will be where the necessities are parked: trash dumpsters and the luxury bathroom trailer with four regular stalls and an ADA unit.

The City Council is expected to sign off on the plans at its meeting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday at City Hall, 455 N. Main, Wichita.