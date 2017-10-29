My AP top 25 ballot: I ranked Iowa State before it was cool

A day after Iowa State shocked the college football world by upsetting Oklahoma three weeks ago on the road, I thought enough of the victory to rank the Cyclones higher than any other Associated Press voter at No. 23.
And people laughed at me.
As one of just five voters to rank Iowa State at the time, my choice was labeled an extreme pick. Most seemed to think the OU win was a complete fluke and the Cyclones were not truly worthy of a spot in the top 25.
Well, look who’s laughing now!
Matt Campbell and his overachieving squad haven’t lost since, adding a shutout victory over Kansas, a road blowout over Texas Tech and now a home win over TCU to their resume. The Cyclones have two victories over teams currently ranked in the top 10 … This month.
They currently sit atop the Big 12 standings (6-2, 4-1) with championship-game tiebreakers over OU and TCU. Not only do the Cyclones belong in the top 25, they belong in the top 15.
That’s where I ranked Iowa State this week – at No. 15. What a time to be alive.
There were other notable shakeups near the top of my ballot. Penn State and TCU both suffered their first losses, which made ranking teams after Alabama and Georgia difficult.
Wisconsin and Miami are both undefeated, but neither one of them have beaten a team currently ranked in the top 25. It’s hard to move them into the top four when other teams with quality victories (but one loss) have better resumes and appear to be playing better.
My current playoff lineup – Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame and Oklahoma.
The Fighting Irish have looked great in back-to-back wins over USC and North Carolina State. They also beat Michigan State. Their only loss came to Georgia, by a point. Would like to see Notre Dame back up those wins on the road, and they will get the chance at Miami and Stanford. For now, they get a bump.
Oklahoma takes over at No. 4, because you have to rank the Sooners ahead of Ohio State based on their win in Columbus, and the Buckeyes just beat Penn State. Urban Meyer’s group moved up to No. 5.
Penn State fell to No. 9 and TCU fell to No. 10.
South Florida took a noticeable tumble after its first loss, to Houston. Mississippi State surged up to No. 20 after winning at Texas A&M. The Aggies were the only team to fall off my ballot. Welcome to the club, Arizona.
You can check out my entire top 25 ballot below:
1. Alabama.
2. Georgia.
3. Notre Dame.
4. Oklahoma.
5. Ohio State.
6. Clemson.
7. Wisconsin.
8. Miami.
9. Penn State.
10. TCU.
11. Oklahoma State.
12. Washington.
13. Virginia Tech.
14. UCF.
15. Iowa State.
16. USC.
17. North Carolina State.
18. Stanford.
19. Auburn.
20. Mississippi State.
21. Memphis.
22. Arizona.
23. Washington State.
24. South Florida.
25. Michigan State.
