My AP top 25 ballot: Notre Dame, Penn State move up after big wins

Last week had tons of upsets. This week was filled with chalk.
So, as you might expect, there are no major changes in my top 25. Two teams (Michigan, San Diego State) dropped out. Two teams (Memphis, Mississippi State) took their place. Two teams (Penn State, Notre Dame) move up after blowout victories. No teams fell much, if at all, after close victories.
In other words, this was a relatively easy ballot to complete.
Let’s start the analysis with the two teams that moved up after big wins.
Penn State jumped TCU with its whooping of Michigan and now sits at No. 3. I’m not sold on the Wolverines, but Penn State absolutely ran them off the field. The Nittany Lions face two more ranked teams over the next two weeks, and can further solidify their status near the top of the polls during that time.
My playoff four remains the same as last week, just in a new order – Alabama, Georgia, Penn State and TCU.
One new top 10 contender: Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish have ironically been overlooked this season. Have they ever had that problem? Never thought I would write the following words, but Notre Dame deserves more respect. It is 6-1 with wins over Michigan State and USC, and its only loss came by one point against Georgia. Notre Dame is really good, and up to No. 8 on my ballot. With remaining games against North Carolina State, Miami and Stanford, the Irish will have an opportunity to make the playoff.
As mentioned earlier, Michigan fell off my ballot. So did San Diego State. The Aztecs were having a dream season, but that has faded away after two losses.
Memphis was the obvious choice to join the top 25, as the Tigers continued their hot season with a furious rally against Houston. Mississippi State takes over at No. 25, as the Bulldogs have played well outside of losses to Auburn and Georgia.
You can find my entire AP top 25 ballot below:
1. Alabama.
2. Georgia.
3. Penn State.
4. TCU.
5. Wisconsin.
6. Miami.
7. Oklahoma.
8. Notre Dame.
9. Ohio State.
10. Clemson.
11. Oklahoma State.
12. North Carolina State.
13. South Florida.
14. Washington State.
15. Washington.
16. Virginia Tech.
17. Michigan State.
18. Central Florida.
19. USC
20. Stanford.
21. Auburn.
22. Iowa State.
23. Memphis.
24. Texas A&M.
25. Mississippi State.
