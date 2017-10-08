Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield gets tackled by Iowa State linebacker Marcel Spears Jr. during an NCAA college football game in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017. Iowa State defeated No. 3 Oklahoma 38-31. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)
College Sports

My AP top 25 ballot: Oklahoma, Michigan tumble after home losses

By Kellis Robinett

krobinett@wichitaeagle.com

October 08, 2017 9:39 AM

No huge shockers on my AP top 25 ballot this week.

Other than deciding how far to drop Oklahoma and Michigan following home losses to unranked teams, this was an easy top 25 to put together.

Iowa State taught me the meaning of complete surprise when it went on a second-half scoring spree and beat the Sooners in Norman. I didn’t think the Cyclones had any chance, but they pulled the upset of the season. I have been saying Oklahoma owned the best single-victory in college football this year. That honor now belongs to Iowa State.

I dropped Oklahoma to No. 10, the highest ranked team on my ballot with a loss.

Michigan fell lower to No. 21, a spot behind Michigan State, which only needed 14 points to beat the Wolverines.

Elsewhere: Georgia and TCU move into my top four, while Washington State moves up to No. 5. I think they all have better wins than other undefeated teams such as Penn State, Washington and Wisconsin. Miami crashes into the top 10 following its win at Florida State.

Four teams dropped out: Florida, Utah, Louisville and West Virginia

That means four teams are new to my ballot: Michigan State, Stanford, Iowa State, Texas Tech.

You can find my entire AP top 25 ballot below:

1. Clemson.

2. Alabama.

3. Georgia.

4. TCU.

5. Washington State.

6. Penn State.

7. Washington.

8. Wisconsin.

9. Miami.

10. Oklahoma

11. Ohio State.

12. Oklahoma State.

13. Auburn.

14. USC.

15. San Diego State.

16. South Florida.

17. Virginia Tech.

18. North Carolina State.

19. Notre Dame.

20. Michigan State.

21. Michigan.

22. Stanford.

23. Iowa State.

24. Texas Tech.

25. Central Florida.

Kellis Robinett: @kellisrobinett

