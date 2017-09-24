My AP top 25 ballot: Georgia, TCU climb into top 10

Alabama made Vanderbilt look like an intramural team on Saturday, dominating the Commodores in every way possible on its way to a 59-0 victory in Nashville.
Baylor made Oklahoma look mortal, pushing the Sooners until the end as a 28-point underdog. Baker Mayfield and company won 49-41 in Waco, Texas, but there were no style points involved.
Were these results enough to vault Alabama over Oklahoma in my AP top 25 ballot?
Almost.
I thought long and hard about rewarding the Crimson Tide with my No. 1 vote. I ranked Vanderbilt No. 25 last week, and the Commodores couldn’t even stay on the field with Alabama. That was impressive.
Oklahoma was not so impressive. Baylor is the only winless team in the Big 12. It has lost at home to Liberty and Texas-San Antonio. I expected the Sooners to roll the Bears, not sweat until the final minutes.
Still, my No. 1 vote goes to Oklahoma. Its win at Ohio State remains the best single victory in college football this season, and it already has two road wins (even if one came close at Baylor). Alabama looks good, as always, but its best win came against Florida State on a neutral field, and the Seminoles are 0-2.
For me, it’s still 1. Oklahoma, 2. Alabama. But it’s getting closer to 1a. Oklahoma, 1b. Alabama.
There was lots of movement elsewhere in my top 25.
Georgia shot up to No. 7 after it smacked Mississippi State. TCU jumped up to No. 8 after it won at Oklahoma State.
Florida State dropped way down to No. 25 after losing at home to North Carolina State. I normally wouldn’t rank a team at 0-2, but the Seminoles have faced some bizarre circumstances this season. I will leave them in, for the moment.
I have five new arrivals this week.
South Florida joins the club at No. 19 thanks to an undefeated start. It looks like the class of the American. Florida is back in the mix, too, after a pair of last-second victories. Also, say hello to Texas Tech, West Virginia and Utah.
They replace five teams that dropped out off my ballot. Vanderbilt gets unceremoniously kicked out following its dreadful effort against Alabama. Oregon and Colorado are also out after their first losses.
Also, say goodbye to Mississippi State and LSU. I think both are good teams, and will be considered for inclusion in future weeks, but I’m not sure what to make of them right now. LSU lost big to Mississippi State and Mississippi State lost big to Georgia. There are undefeated teams out there I like better.
You can find my entire AP top 25 ballot below:
1. Oklahoma.
2. Alabama.
3. Clemson.
4. USC.
5. Penn State.
6. Washington.
7. Georgia.
8. TCU.
9. Wisconsin.
10. Michigan.
11. Ohio State.
12. Virginia Tech.
13. Washington State.
14. Oklahoma State.
15. Miami.
16. Louisville.
17. Auburn.
18. San Diego State.
19. South Florida.
20. Florida.
21. Texas Tech.
22. West Virginia.
23. Utah.
24. California.
25. Florida State.
