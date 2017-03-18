Wichita studies Tulsa to prepare for next year’s NCAA Tournament

2:32 Bob Lutz and Paul Suellentrop talk Kentucky Pause

12:10 Shockers edge out Dayton in 64-58 tournament win

9:49 Wichita State players talk Kentucky

12:17 Coach Marshall says giving Shamet the ball was the turning point for the team

2:01 Bob Lutz and Paul Suellentrop break down WSU's win over Dayton

0:53 Five things to know about Gale Sayers

2:01 Two Boys Hit by Car on 13th

3:15 Bob Lutz and Paul Suellentrop talk WSU's tourney title

1:21 Centrally located Doc Green's to open Monday