Bob Huggins dropped to his knees on the court after his defibrillator went off

There was a scary moment for West Virginia coach Bob Huggins during Monday night’s 77-62 win over Texas in Morgantown, W.Va.
During a timeout late in the first half, Huggins’ defibrillator went off late and he fell to his knees, scaring just about everyone.
West Virginia coach Bob Huggins collapsed because of his defibrillator and continued to coach. #WVU pic.twitter.com/6LtbynuhJ8— Fred Sox (@greatmonkeysuit) February 21, 2017
Scary moment for Bob Huggins here pic.twitter.com/vO5YO2B9W8— Barstool WVU (@WVUBarstool) February 21, 2017
Huggins, the former Kansas State coach, stayed in the game and coached in the second half. He told reporters that it’s happened in the past.
“It comes out of nowhere,” Huggins told the Associated Press. “Well, I guess I got a little lightheaded, which I do when I stand up too fast sometimes. A lot of that’s old age, and a lot of it is some of the medication I take.
“Then, I mean honestly, the defibrillator went off. But, that’s (the) second time it’s been going off. It goes off and what it is, it just shocks your heart back into rhythm.”
Huggins, 63, had a heart attack in 2002 when he was coaching Cincinnati.
