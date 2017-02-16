Point guard Trae Young picks Oklahoma over KU, Oklahoma State

1:07 Shockers face off in dunk competition at "Shocker Madness" Pause

1:10 Shocker Media Day timelapse

1:48 How to make bacon roses for your Valentine

3:25 Ron Baker relishing his growing role in the NBA

4:13 Dining With Denise: 10,000 chicken fried steaks in 10 months

2:13 What does U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement do?

1:05 Man crashes into tree in Derby, dies

1:35 Fear of immigration raids concerned KC churchgoers on Sunday

2:17 Catching lake monsters