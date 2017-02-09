College Sports

February 9, 2017 8:05 AM

Saint Louis basketball team was stranded after bus driver took off without Billikens

By Pete Grathoff

They say it’s best not to linger over a loss, but the Saint Louis men’s basketball team had no choice.

After the Billikens’ 70-55 loss at St. Bonaventure in New York on Wednesday, they found that their bus was gone. The driver had just left the arena with the bus.

The Saint Louis basketball team tweeted about it as did the team’s broadcasters.

The St. Louis Post-Disptach reported the bus was later stopped in Randolph, N.Y., about 40 miles from the arena. That story says the driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated and had blood alcohol content of .22 percent.

The police apparently found the bus because of a lucky break.

Saint Louis finally got to the airport and made it back home early on Thursday morning.

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

