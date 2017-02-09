Saint Louis basketball team was stranded after bus driver took off without Billikens

They say it’s best not to linger over a loss, but the Saint Louis men’s basketball team had no choice.
After the Billikens’ 70-55 loss at St. Bonaventure in New York on Wednesday, they found that their bus was gone. The driver had just left the arena with the bus.
The Saint Louis basketball team tweeted about it as did the team’s broadcasters.
Insult to injury...— Bob Ramsey (@RammerSTL) February 9, 2017
Lose to Bonnie's and our nutty bus driver leaves without the team!
The state troopers are tracking her down!
Serious!
Just chilling in the Reilly Center while we try to find our missing bus. #SCNotTop10 pic.twitter.com/Au9LwpofO1— SLU Men's Basketball (@SaintLouisMBB) February 9, 2017
The St. Louis Post-Disptach reported the bus was later stopped in Randolph, N.Y., about 40 miles from the arena. That story says the driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated and had blood alcohol content of .22 percent.
In 45 years as a college player, coach and broadcaster, I've never experienced anything like this tonight.— Earl Austin Jr. (@earlaustinjr) February 9, 2017
We are now on a new bus and we are headed to meet the old bus where she was stopped so we can get our stuff. Then, to our charter. Unreal— Earl Austin Jr. (@earlaustinjr) February 9, 2017
Thankfully, we got to our original bus, got all of our stuff and are headed to the airport for a very late flight pic.twitter.com/8BUIGnQJDQ— Earl Austin Jr. (@earlaustinjr) February 9, 2017
The police apparently found the bus because of a lucky break.
The location of the bus was tracked through coach Travis Ford's iPad, which he had left onboard.— stu durando (@studurando) February 9, 2017
Saint Louis finally got to the airport and made it back home early on Thursday morning.
Billikens arrive back at Chaifetz Arena at about 2:30 a.m. after a long evening in Western N.Y. Crazy stuff pic.twitter.com/lUQE94rDBC— Earl Austin Jr. (@earlaustinjr) February 9, 2017
