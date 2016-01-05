Wichita-area TV listings (Dec. 21)

Wednesday, Dec. 21
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Longwood at Texas Tech, 4 p.m., FSKC
Elon vs. Duke, 5 p.m., ESPN2
Boston College vs. Fairfield, 5 p.m., CBSSN
American at Villanova, 5:30 p.m., FS1
Kentucky at Louisville, 6 p.m., ESPN
Illinois vs. Missouri, 6 p.m., ESPNU
Oakland at Michigan St., 6 p.m., BTN
Ark.-Little Rock at Florida, 6 p.m., SEC
Texas Southern at Baylor, 6:30 p.m., FCSC
Gardner-Webb at Kansas St., 7 p.m., FSKC, 1480-AM, 102.5-FM
Northern Iowa at North Carolina, 7 p.m., ESPN2
UAB at Texas, 7 p.m., LONG
SIU-Edwardsville at Marquette, 7:30 p.m., FS1
Oklahoma vs. Auburn, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN, 1410-AM, 93.9-FM
Clemson at South Carolina, 8 p.m., ESPNU
Sacramento St. at Washington St., 8 p.m., PAC12
Ohio St. at Western Kentucky, 8 p.m., FCSP
Arkansas St. at Alabama, 8 p.m., SEC
Virginia at California, 9 p.m., ESPN2
Kent St. at Oregon St., 10 p.m., ESPNU
Western Michigan at UCLA, 10 p.m., PAC12
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Ball St. at Western Kentucky, 5:30 p.m., FCSP
UC Riverside at Kansas, 7 p.m., Cox 22
Connecticut at Nebraska, 8 p.m., BTN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Poinsettia: BYU vs. Wyoming, 8 p.m., ESPN, 1240-AM, 97.5-FM
NBA
Bucks at Cavaliers, 6 p.m., NBA
Thunder at Pelicans, 7 p.m., FSN+
Mavericks at Trail Blazers, 9 p.m., NBA
NHL
Capitals at Flyers, 7 p.m., NBCSN
SOCCER
Bundes.: B. Munich vs. Leipzig, 1 p.m., FS1
Bundes.: Cologne vs. B. Leverkusen, 1 p.m., FS2
Serie A: Paris S-G vs. Lorient, 1:45 p.m., beIN
Copa del Rey: Barcelona vs. Hercules, 3:45 p.m., beIN
TALK SHOWS
Game Plan, 6 a.m., 1410-AM, 93.9-FM
Sports Daily, 9 a.m., 1240-AM, 97.5-FM
The Drive, 4 p.m., 1240-AM, 97.5-FM
Thursday, Dec. 22
BASEBALL
Australian League All-Star Game, 2:30 a.m., MLB
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Okla. St., noon, FSKC
Central Arkansas at Arizona St., 2 p.m., PAC12
Tulsa vs. Stephen F. Austin, 3:30 p.m., ESPNU
NC-Greensboro at Georgetown, 5:30 p.m., FS1
San Diego St. vs. Southern Miss., 6 p.m., ESPN2
Yale vs. Temple, 6 p.m., ESPNU
Marshall at Cincinnati, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Furman at Michigan, 6 p.m., BTN
Morehead St. at Mississippi St., 6 p.m., SEC
South Dakota St. at Wichita St., 7 p.m., Cox 22, 103.7-FM
Winthrop at Saint Louis, 7 p.m., FCSA
Wyoming vs. DePaul, 7:30 p.m., FS1
Eastern Washington at Seattle, 7:30 p.m., PAC12
Kansas at UNLV, 8 p.m., CBSSN, 1240-AM, 97.5-FM
NC-Asheville at Ohio St., 8 p.m., ESPN2
Cal St.-Bakersfield at BYU, 8 p.m, BYUTV
LSU at Wake Forest, 8 p.m., ESPNU
Delaware St. at Iowa, 8 p.m., BTN
South Alabama at Mississippi, 8 p.m., SEC
Idaho at Stanford, 9:30 p.m., PAC12
Southern Cal vs. Missouri St., 10 p.m., FS1
San Francisco vs. Utah, 10 p.m., ESPNU
Illinois St. at Hawaii, 12:30 a.m., ESPN2
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Washington at BYU, 3 p.m., BYUTV
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Potato: Idaho vs. Colorado St., 6 p.m., ESPN
NBA
Lakers at Heat, 7 p.m., TNT
Spurs at Clippers, 9:30 p.m., TNT
NFL
Giants at Eagles, 7:25 p.m., KSNW
SOCCER
Serie A: Roma vs. Chievo Verona, 1:45 p.m., beIN
TALK SHOWS
Game Plan, 6 a.m., 1410-AM, 93.9-FM
Sports Daily, 9 a.m., 1240-AM, 97.5-FM
The Drive, 4 p.m., 1240-AM, 97.5-FM
Friday, Dec. 23
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Auburn at Connecticut, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
Diamond Head Classic semifinal, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2
Providence at Boston College, 3:30 p.m., ESPNU
Rutgers at Seton Hall, 5:30 p.m., FS1
Arkansas St. at Minnesota, 6 p.m., BTN
Harvard at Houston, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Las Vegas Classic third place, 7:30 p.m., FS1
Florida A&M at Wisconsin, 8 p.m., BTN
Diamond Head Classic semifinal, 9 p.m., ESPN2
Las Vegas Classic championship, 10 p.m., FS1
Diamond Head Classic consolation, 11:30 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Bahamas: Eastern Michigan vs. Old Dominion, noon, ESPN
Armed Forces: La. Tech vs. Navy, 3:30 p.m., ESPN
Dollar General: Ohio vs. Troy, 7 p.m., ESPN
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Chandler (Ariz.) vs. Valdosta (Ga.), 5 p.m., ESPNU
Bingham (Utah) vs. Aquinas (Fla.), 8:30 p.m., ESPNU
NBA
Thunder at Celtics, 6:30 p.m., FSKC
Kings at Timberwolves, 7 p.m., FSN+
Mavericks at Clippers, 9:30 p.m., NBA
RUGBY
Premiership: Northampton vs. Sale, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN
TALK SHOWS
Game Plan, 6 a.m., 1410-AM, 93.9-FM
Sports Daily, 9 a.m., 1240-AM, 97.5-FM
The Drive, 4 p.m., 1240-AM, 97.5-FM
Saturday, Dec. 24
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Hawaii: Middle Tenn. St. vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m., ESPN
NFL
Vikings at Packers, noon, KSAS
Colts at Raiders, 3:05 p.m., KWCH
Cardinals at Seahawks, 3:25 p.m., KSAS
Bengals at Texans, 7:25 p.m., NFL, 1240-AM, 97.5-FM
RUGBY
Premiership: Wasps vs. Bath, 8 a.m., NBCSN
Sunday, Dec. 25
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Diamond Head Classic seventh place, 11:30 a.m., ESPNU
Diamond Head Classic fifth place, 1:30 p.m., ESPNU
Diamond Head Classic third place, 5 p.m., ESPN2
Diamond Head Classic championship, 7 p.m., ESPN2
NBA
Celtics at Knicks, 11 a.m., ESPN
Warriors at Cavaliers, 1:30 p.m., KAKE, 1240-AM, 97.5-FM
Bulls at Spurs, 4 p.m., KAKE
Timberwolves at Thunder, 7 p.m., ESPN
Clippers at Lakers, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
NFL
Ravens at Steelers, 3:30 p.m., NFL, 1240-AM, 97.5-FM
Broncos at Chiefs, 7:30 p.m., KSNW, 103.7-FM
WICHITA-AREA TV SPORTS CHANNELS
Local networks: KAKE (ABC) is Cox 10, DirecTV 10, Dish 10, U-Verse 10; KMTW is Cox 6, DirecTV 36, Dish 36, U-Verse 36; KSAS (Fox) is Cox 4, DirecTV 24, Dish 24, U-Verse 24; KSCW is Cox 5, DirecTV 33, Dish 5, U-Verse 5; KSNW (NBC) is Cox 3, DirecTV 3, Dish 3, U-Verse 3; KWCH (CBS) is Cox 12, DirecTV 12, Dish 12, U-Verse 12; Cox 22 and 122 are available only on Cox.
National networks: AXS is NA on Cox, DirecTV 340, Dish 167, U-Verse 1106; beIN is Cox 292, DirecTV 620, Dish 392, U-Verse 662; BTN is Cox 273-275, DirecTV 610, Dish 392, U-Verse 650; BYU is Cox 152, DirecTV 374, Dish 9403, U-Verse 567; CNBC is Cox 53, DirecTV 355, Dish 208, U-verse 216; CBSSN is Cox 260, DirecTV 221, Dish 158, U-Verse 643; ESPN is Cox 32, DirecTV 206; Dish 140, U-Verse 602; ESPN2 is Cox 33, DirecTV 209, Dish 144, U-Verse 606; ESPNU is Cox 244, DirecTV 208, Dish 141, U-Verse 605; ESPNC is Cox 246, DirecTV 614, NA on Dish, U-Verse 603; ESPNN is Cox 245, DirecTV 207, Dish 142, U-Verse 604; FCSA is Cox 264, DirecTV 608, NA on Dish, U-Verse 647; FCSC is Cox 265, DirecTV 623, NA on Dish, U-Verse 648; FCSP is Cox 266, DirecTV 626, NA on Dish, U-Verse 649; FS1 is Cox 60, DirecTV 219, Dish 150, U-Verse 652; FS2 is Cox 243, DirecTV 618, Dish 397, U-Verse 651; FSKC is Cox 34, DirecTV 671, Dish 418, U-Verse 750; FSN+ is Cox 76, DirecTV 646-680, NA on Dish, U-Verse 690s; Golf is Cox 79, DirecTV 218, Dish 401, U-Verse 641; Longhorn is Cox 285, DirecTV 677, Dish 407, U-Verse 611; MLB on Cox 263, DirecTV 213, Dish 152, U-Verse 634; NBA is Cox 259, DirecTV 216, Dish 156, U-Verse 632; NBCSN is Cox 78, DirecTV 220, Dish 159, U-Verse 640; NFL is Cox 261, DirecTV 212, Dish 154, U-Verse 630; NHL is Cox 262, DirecTV 215, Dish 157, U-Verse 638; Pac-12 is Cox 247, NA on DirecTV, Dish 406, U-Verse 759; SEC is Cox 276-277, DirecTV 611, Dish 408, U-Verse 607; TBS is Cox 29, DirecTV 247, Dish 139, U-Verse 112; TNT is Cox 30, DirecTV 245, Dish 138, U-Verse 108; Tennis is Cox 248, DirecTV 217, Dish 400, U-Verse 660; TRU is Cox 51, DirecTV 246, Dish 242, U-Verse 164; USA is Cox 28, DirecTV 242, Dish 105, U-Verse 124; WGN is Cox 9, DirecTV 307, Dish 239, U-Verse 180.
Comments