Villanova championship team visits governor, with souvenir

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has gotten a souvenir from Villanova University's championship-winning men's basketball team.
Four members of Villanova's team on Tuesday visited Wolf in the state Capitol, where they presented him with a basketball autographed by team members. They took photos with Wolf, lawmakers and fans and signed more autographs.
Wolf praises the team. He says it has made Pennsylvania proud.
Visiting the governor were Phil Booth, Eric Paschall, Dylan Painter and Tim Delaney.
