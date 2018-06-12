Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf shows off an autographed basketball presented to him by Phil Booth and three other members of Villanova's championship-winning men's basketball team, Tuesday, June 12, 2018 in Harrisburg, Pa.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf shows off an autographed basketball presented to him by Phil Booth and three other members of Villanova's championship-winning men's basketball team, Tuesday, June 12, 2018 in Harrisburg, Pa. Marc Levy AP Photo
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf shows off an autographed basketball presented to him by Phil Booth and three other members of Villanova's championship-winning men's basketball team, Tuesday, June 12, 2018 in Harrisburg, Pa. Marc Levy AP Photo

Sports

Villanova championship team visits governor, with souvenir

The Associated Press

June 12, 2018 03:07 PM

HARRISBURG, Pa.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has gotten a souvenir from Villanova University's championship-winning men's basketball team.

Four members of Villanova's team on Tuesday visited Wolf in the state Capitol, where they presented him with a basketball autographed by team members. They took photos with Wolf, lawmakers and fans and signed more autographs.

Wolf praises the team. He says it has made Pennsylvania proud.

Visiting the governor were Phil Booth, Eric Paschall, Dylan Painter and Tim Delaney.

  Comments  