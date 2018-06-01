Russia talks LGBT tolerance for WCup but locals have doubts

FILE - In this file photo taken on Tuesday, May 1, 2018, gay rights activist attend a May Day rally in St.Petersburg, Russia. Tolerated during the World Cup, Russia’s LGBT communities face a return to widespread discrimination when the FIFA circus packs up and leaves the country in mid-July. As head of Russia’s LGBT Sports Federation, Alexander Agapov says he can’t advertise sports events without hiring security and he’s been attacked on public transport. Still, he predicts foreigners arriving for the World Cup won’t notice a thing.

