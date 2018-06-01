Olympic gold medalist Hanyu to receive prestigious award

FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2018, file photo, Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men's free figure skating final in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea. Two-time figure skating gold medalist Hanyu will receive the People's Honor Award, the Japanese government announced on Friday, June 1, 2018. Bernat Armangue, File AP Photo