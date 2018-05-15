Golf Glance

PGA TOUR
AT&T BYRON NELSON
Site: Dallas.
Course: Trinity Forest GC. Yardage: 7,380. Par: 71.
Purse: $7.7 million. Winner's share: $1,386,000.
Television: Thursday-Friday, 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-2:45 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS Sports).
Defending champion: Billy Horschel.
Last week: Webb Simpson won The Players Championship.
FedEx Cup leader: Justin Thomas.
Notes: The tournament moves to Trinity Forest, designed by Ben Crenshaw and Bill Coore. It had been played at the TPC Four Seasons Las Colinas since 1983. From 1994 through 2007, Las Colinas and Cottonwood Valley were used for the opening two rounds. ... This is the final week for players to finish in the top 60 in the world ranking to be exempt for the U.S. Open, and the top 50 to be exempt for the British Open. ... The tournament is likely to be played a week before the PGA Championship next year. ... Dallas native Jordan Spieth and Hideki Matsuyama are the only players from the top 10 in the world ranking playing the Byron Nelson. ... Sergio Garcia and Matt Kuchar also are playing, giving the field only four of the top 25 players. Garcia is a two-time winner of the Nelson. ... Horschel won in a playoff last year when Jason Day three-putted. ... The last two Byron Nelson events were decided by playoffs. Garcia defeated Brooks Koepka in 2016. ... During one stretch in the 1990s, Ernie Els, Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods won in successive years.
Next week: Fort Worth Invitational.
Online: www.pgatour.com
___
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS
REGIONS TRADITION
Site: Birmingham, Ala.
Course: Greystone Golf & CC (Founders). Yardage: 7,299 yards. Par: 72.
Purse: $2.4 million. Winner's share: $360,000.
Television: Thursday-Friday, 12:30-3:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 3-5 p.m. (Golf Channel).
Defending champion: Bernhard Langer.
Last tournament: Bernhard Langer won the Insperity Invitational.
Charles Schwab Cup leader: Bernhard Langer.
Notes: After consecutive playoff losses, Langer won for the first time all season at the Insperity Invitational. He won for the 37th time on the PGA Tour Champions, second only to the 45 titles won by Hale Irwin. ... This is the first of back-to-back week of majors on the senior schedule. ... Langer has won a record 10 majors on the PGA Tour Champions. ... Steve Stricker chose to play the Regions Tradition instead of the AT&T Byron Nelson on the PGA Tour. He had entered both of them. ... The Regions Tradition is the only one of five majors that does not award the winner a spot in a comparable event on the PGA Tour. ... Langer last year closed with a 64 to win by five shots. ... Langer will try to become the first player to win the Tradition three straight times since it began in 1989. Jack Nicklaus, who won back-to-back on two occasions, was runner-up to Lee Trevino by one shot in 1992 the first time he went for three in a row.
Next week: Senior PGA Championship.
Online: www.pgatour.com/champions
___
LPGA TOUR
KINGSMILL CHAMPIONSHIP
Site: Williamsburg, Va.
Course: River Course at Kingsmill Resort. Yardage: 6,430. Par: 71.
Purse: $1.3 million. Winner's share: $195,000.
Television: Thursday-Friday, 10:30 to 12:30 p.m. (Thursday-Friday); Saturday-Sunday, 5-7 p.m. (Golf Channel).
Defending champion: Lexi Thompson.
Last tournament: Sung Hyun Park won the Volunteers of America Texas Classic.
Race to CME Globe leader: Inbee Park.
Notes: For the second straight year, the LPGA Tour has not had a multiple winner for the first 11 weeks of the season. Last year, the tour went 16 events before So Yeon Ryu became the first multiple winner. ... Thompson set the tournament record last year at 20-under 264 in her five-shot victory. ... Inbee Park (No. 1), Sung Hyun Park (No. 4) and Jessica Korda (No. 8) are the only players from the top 10 in the women's world ranking to have won this year. ... Thompson has only one victory since winning at Kingsmill a year ago. ... The tournament dates to 2003, when Grace Park beat Karrie Webb, Lorena Ochoa and Cristie Kerr by one shot. ... Kerr is a three-time winner at Kingsmill Reort. ... The LPGA Tour is Michigan next week, and then the U.S. Women's Open at Shoal Creek in Alabama.
Next week: LPGA Volvik Championship.
Online: www.lpga.com
___
EUROPEAN TOUR
BELGIAN KNOCKOUT
Site: Antwerp, Belgium.
Course: Rinkven International GC.
Purse: 1 million euros. Winner's share: 166,666 euros.
Television: Thursday-Friday, 9-10:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 7-11:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 6-11:30 a.m. (Golf Channel).
Defending champion: New tournament.
Last week: Joakim Lagergren won the Rocco Forte Sicilian Open.
Race to Dubai leader: Patrick Reed.
Notes: The format is 36 holes of stroke play to reduce the field to 64 players, who then go head-to-head in 9-hole medal matches on the weekend to determine the winner. ... The European Tour has an official event in Belgium for the first time in 18 years. Lee Westwood won the Belgian Open in 2000. ... Thomas Pieters of Belgium, who played on the last Ryder Cup team at Hazeltine, has agreed to be the tournament host. ... This is the final week for players to get into the top 60 in the world and be exempt from qualifying for the U.S. Open. Pieters is at No. 60. ... The field includes former Ryder Cup players Nicolas Colsaerts, Robert Karlsson, Chris Wood and Peter Hanson.
Next week: BMW PGA Championship.
Online: www.europeantour.com
___
WEBCOM TOUR
BMW CHARITY PRO-AM
Site: Greer, S.C.
Course: Thornblad Club (Host course). Yardage: 7,024. Par: 71.
Purse: $700,000. Winner's share: $126,000.
Television: Thursday-Sunday, 7-9 p.m. (Golf Channel-Tape Delay).
Defending champion: Stephan Jaeger.
Money leader: Sungjae Im.
Next week: Nashville Golf Open.
Online: www.pgatour.com/webcom
___
OTHER TOURS
MEN
USGA: U.S. Amateur Four-Ball, Jupiter Hills Club, Jupiter, Fla. Defending champion: Frankie Capan and Ben Wong. Online: www.usga.org
Japan Golf Tour: Kansai Open, Ono Toyo GC, Hyogo, Japan. Defending champion: Shugo Imahira. Online: www.jgto.org
Asian Tour: Asia Pacific Classic, St. Andrews GC, Zhengzhou, China. Defending champion: New tournament. Online: www.asiantour.com
Challenge Tour: Andalucia-Costa del Sol Match Play 9, Valle Romano GC, Malaga, Spain. Defending champion: Aaron Rai. Online: www.europeantour.com/challengetour
PGA Tour Latinoamerica: Puerto Plata DR Open, Playa Dorado GC, Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic. Defending champion: Tee-K Kelly. Online: www.pgatour.com/la/en
Sunshine Tour: Lombard Insurance Classic, Royal Swazi Spa CC, Mbabane, Swaziland. Defending champion: Oliver Bekker. Online: www.sunshinetour.com
Korean PGA: SK Telecom Open, Sky 72 Golf and Resort, Incheon, South Korea. Defending champion: Jin-ho Choi. Online: www.eng.kgt.co.kr
WOMEN:
Symetra Tour: Symetra Classic, River Run CC, Davidson, N.C. Defending champion: Nanna Koerstz Madsen. Online: www.symetratour.com
Korea LPGA: Doosan Match Play Championship, Ladena GC, Chuncheon, South Korea. Defending champion: Char-young Kim. Online: www.klpga.co.kr
Japan LPGA: Japan LPGA: Chuyo TV Bridgestone Ladies Open, Chukyo GC (Ishino Course), Aichia, Japan. Defending champion: Momoko Ueda. Online: www.lpga.or.jp
Comments