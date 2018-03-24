Thousands of students demanding gun law reform on Common

Students chant with signs in Pittsfield, Mass., during a "March For Our Lives" on Saturday, March 24, 2018. Summoned to action by student survivors from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., hundreds of thousands of teenagers and their supporters rallied in the nation's capital and cities across the U.S. on Saturday to press for gun control. The Berkshire Eagle via AP Ben Garver