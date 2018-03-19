Joint World Cup bidders: Trump hasn't sparked voter concerns

FILE - In this Friday Dec. 1, 2017 file photo, the World Cup trophy is placed on display during the 2018 soccer World Cup draw in the Kremlin in Moscow. Morocco says it will have to spend $16 billion to prepare the country to host the 2026 World Cup, with every proposed stadium and training ground needing to be built from scratch or renovated. With less than three months until the FIFA vote, the north African nation presented details of its proposal to take on the joint bid from the United States, Canada and Mexico. Alexander Zemlianichenko, file AP Photo