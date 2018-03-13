Pac-12: End one-and-done, give players more access to agents

FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2017, file photo, Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott gestures while speaking a NCAA college basketball Pac-12 media day, in San Francisco. A Pac-12 task force on reforming college basketball is recommending an end to the NBA’s one-and-done rule, allowing players to return to school even after they are drafted, and that the NCAA facilitate access to agents for high school players. The Pac-12 announced the recommendations from its task force on Tuesday, March 13, 2018, and its report has been sent to the NCAA’s commission on college basketball, headed by former Secretary of State and Stanford University Provost Condoleezza Rice. Eric Risberg, File AP Photo