McPherson beats Augusta in 4A-I girls quarterfinals

McPherson beat Augusta 62-48 on Wednesday in the quarterfinals of the Class 4A-Division I girls basketball tournament in Salina.
McPherson jumped to a 14-point lead late in the first quarter, but Augusta battled back, and was within four points, 35-31, with five minutes left in the third quarter. Taylor Robertson scored seven points during a 10-0 McPherson run that made it 45-31 with 1:56 left in the quarter, and the margin never shrank below nine points the rest of the way.
Robertson led McPherson with 20 points and Lakyn Schieferecke scored 12.
Maddie Livingston scored 18 for Augusta, Layden Marlnee had 13 and Abbee Rhodes 12.
Never miss a local story.
McPherson (21-1) plays Labette County (22-1) in the semifinals at 6:30 p.m. Friday. The four remaining 4A-I girls teams have a total of four losses this season.
Augusta
10
14
9
15
—
48
McPherson
22
9
16
15
—
62
Augusta — M. Livingston 18, J. Marlnee 13, A. Rhodes 12, M. Wheeler 3, Jackson 2
McPherson — T. Robertson 20, L. Schieferecke 12, R. Hett 8, H. Hageman 8, Ruddle 5, Pyle 5, M. Cooks 4
Miege beats Circle – Defending champion Bishop Miege beat Circle 56-38.
Circle (18-6) led briefly in the first quarter and was down only three entering the second period before Miege (22-2) began to take control Miege limited Circle to three points in the second quarter and built a 27-14 halftime lead. The margin grew to 27 points after three quarters, 51-24.
Carissa Beck led Circle with 11 points. Payton Verhulst scored 12 for Miege.
Circle
11
3
10
14
—
38
Bishop Miege
14
13
24
5
—
56
Circle — C. Beck 11, Potter 9, J. Hammer 7, K. Kelly 5, Cowman 4, J. Nibarger 2
Bishop Miege — P. Verhulst 12, J. Gonzalez 11, Hawthorne 10, Harms 7, A. Verhulst 6, J. Gonzalez 5, Mannebach 3, Russell 2
Wellington falls – Labette County jumped to a nine-point lead after the first quarter and beat Wellington 60-39 in Salina.
Avery Rusk and Riley Rusk scored 14 points apiece for Wellington.
Tristan Gegg led Labette County with 27.
McPherson and Augusta played in the late game.
Wellington
7
11
10
11
—
39
Labette Co.
16
13
16
15
—
60
Wellington — A. Rusk 14, R. Rusk 14, S. French 8, J. Buck 3
Labette Co. — Gegg 27, Brackney 12, Bevens 6, Helwig 5, Smith 5, Hosey 5
Comments