LeBron says he 'will definitely not shut up and dribble'

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018 file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James, left, drives past Miami Heat's Tyler Johnson in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland. LeBron James says he will not stick to sports. The Cleveland Cavaliers superstar reiterated his determination to speak out on social issues and the nation’s political climate Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018 during his media availability for the NBA All-Star Game. Tony Dejak, File AP Photo