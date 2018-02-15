Gophers' Lynch drops appeal, denies sex assault allegations

FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2018, file photo, Minnesota center Reggie Lynch plays against Illinois during an NCAA college basketball game in Minneapolis. An attorney for Lynch said Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, the senior center is dropping his appeal of sexual assault allegations but still maintains his innocence. The university's Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action office recommended Lynch's suspension and expulsion in January after finding him responsible for the alleged sexual assaults of two women in April 2016. Jim Mone, File AP Photo