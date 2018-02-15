E.J. Benavidez, 5, left, attends a candlelight vigil with his brother, Felix, 2, center, and their father Javier, to push an early childhood education initiative in New Mexico on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, in Santa Fe, N.M. outside the New Mexico Statehouse. The New Mexico Legislature is scheduled to end its 30-day session on Thursday.
E.J. Benavidez, 5, left, attends a candlelight vigil with his brother, Felix, 2, center, and their father Javier, to push an early childhood education initiative in New Mexico on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, in Santa Fe, N.M. outside the New Mexico Statehouse. The New Mexico Legislature is scheduled to end its 30-day session on Thursday. Russell Contreras AP Photo
E.J. Benavidez, 5, left, attends a candlelight vigil with his brother, Felix, 2, center, and their father Javier, to push an early childhood education initiative in New Mexico on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, in Santa Fe, N.M. outside the New Mexico Statehouse. The New Mexico Legislature is scheduled to end its 30-day session on Thursday. Russell Contreras AP Photo

Sports

Advocate: Racism killed New Mexico early childhood ed bill

By RUSSELL CONTRERAS Associated Press

February 15, 2018 01:20 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

The head of the New Mexico Conference of Catholic Bishops says he believes racism helped kill a proposal to expand early childhood education in the state.

Allen Sanchez, executive director of the group, said Wednesday that mainly wealthy whites opposed the plan that would have helped the state's poor Hispanic and Native American children.

The constitutional amendment to increase annual distributions from the $17 billion Land Grant Permanent Fund to early childhood education programs would have gone to the voters in November. But the proposal died in the Senate Finance Committee after panel chair, Sen. John Arthur Smith, declined to give it a hearing.

Sanchez says the all-white Senate Democratic leadership could have brought the proposal to the whole Senate floor for a vote.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Kamau Stokes: “Every game is a big game for for us”

View More Video