Advocate: Racism killed New Mexico early childhood ed bill

E.J. Benavidez, 5, left, attends a candlelight vigil with his brother, Felix, 2, center, and their father Javier, to push an early childhood education initiative in New Mexico on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, in Santa Fe, N.M. outside the New Mexico Statehouse. The New Mexico Legislature is scheduled to end its 30-day session on Thursday. Russell Contreras AP Photo