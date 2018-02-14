A new chapter for a 300-year-old Torah

In a Friday, Feb. 9, 2018 photo, Deena Epstein laughs while holding the 300-year-old Torah scroll that her family gifted to the University of Pittsburgh Hillel Jewish student organization at the Hillel Jewish University Center. The scroll was hidden during the Nazi Holocaust and was smuggled out of communist Poland through Epstein's father, then served at New Castle congregation for decades until the synagogue's closing. Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP Antonella Crescimbeni