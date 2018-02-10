Baylor eases by the Jayhawks, snaps 11-game losing streak against KU

A resurgent Baylor team that has won three straight Big 12 games snapped its 11-game losing streak against Kansas on Saturday afternoon at Ferrell Center.
Jo Lual-Acuil scored 19 points, Manu Lecomte 18 and Nuni Omot 17 as the Bears (15-10, 5-7) defeated the No. 10-ranked Jayhawks 80-64, cooling off a KU team that entered with a 4-1 road record in Big 12 contests.
Devonté Graham had 23 points and Malik Newman had 14 for the Jayhawks, but slumping Svi Mykhailiuk finished with just two points on 1-of-8 shooting for KU, which had won the four past meetings in the Bears’ home arena. KU had beaten the Bears in 16 of the last 18 overall meetings between the schools.
KU (19-6, 8-4) hit just 6 of 31threes on this day to Baylor’s 8 of 15. KU had its lowest point total of the season at 64. It had 65 against both Washington and Kentucky.
Baylor held KU to a season-low 20 points in a half during the first half in building a 30-20 lead at the break. In fact, the last time KU had 20 points or less in a half was on Jan. 7, 2015, at Baylor when the Jayhawks totaled 18.
KU went for a new starting lineup for the second straight game. Marcus Garrett (six points) started over Newman on the perimeter, to go with last game’s switch of Mitch Lightfoot (two points) for Lagerald Vick (nine points). Vick started the second half in place of Garrett.
Garrett, in fact, did not enter until two minutes remained in the final half.
KU trailed by 13 points early in the second half before Newman scored seven in a 16-8 run to cut the gap to five points, 43-38, at 13:09.
Down 51-43, KU brought Udoka Azubuike (eight points) back in the game with four fouls at 11:01.
KU promptly went on a 6-0 run with Azubuike scoring four in the surge. Thus KU trailed 51-49 with at 9:19 to go.
Baylor used an 8-0 run to regain a 10-point lead, 66-56, at 4:21, to effectively put this one away. The lead was rebuilt to 69-57 at 3:11.
Lual-Acuil had 11 points in 17 minutes the first half. He scored seven points in a 13-2 run to close the half. Omot had five points in the run that turned a 18-17 deficit into the 10-point margin.
KU missed 11 of 13 threes the first half.
Mykhailiuk, who had one point in the previous game Tuesday against TCU, had zero points the first half on 0-for-4 shooting. He was elbowed inadvertently by a teammate during warmups and had a shiner over his right eye during the game. Graham had nine points to lead KU in the half. The Jayhawks hit 26.9 percent of their shots overall to Baylor’s 48.1 percent mark in the half.
KU will meet Iowa State at 6 p.m., Tuesday, in Ames.
Notes
ESPN College GameDay will return to Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday in advance of the KU-West Virginia game, the network announced Saturday.
The KU-WVU matchup will air at 5 p.m. The one-hour GameDay show will begin at 10 a.m. Both telecasts will air on ESPN.
Doors to Allen Fieldhouse will open at 8 a.m. for fans wishing to attend the morning show. The event is free to the public and tickets are not required. ESPN College GameDay is hosted by Rece Davis, who is joined by analysts Jay Bilas, Seth Greenberg and Jay Williams. Dan Shulman, Bilas and reporter Maria Taylor will have the call of the Kansas-West Virginia game.
