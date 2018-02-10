US Soccer reboots, elects Carlos Cordeiro president

FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2017, file photo, Carlos Cordeiro, vice president of U.S. Soccer, watches warmups from the team bench ahead of the start of the U.S.'s final World Cup qualifying match against Trinidad and Tobago at Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva, Trinidad. Cordeiro has been elected president of the U.S. Soccer Federation on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018, assuming control of an organization that must chart a new course after its men's team failed to qualify for this year's World Cup. Rebecca Blackwell, File AP Photo