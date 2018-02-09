Huskers' message to white nationalist: 'Hate Will Never Win'

FILE - In this Dec. 16, 2017, file photo, Nebraska head coach Tim Miles reacts to a referee call in the game against Kansas during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lincoln, Neb. The Nebraska men’s basketball team plans to take a public stand Saturday against the views of a university student who described himself as a white nationalist in a widely distributed online video. Coach Tim Miles said Friday, Feb. 9, 2018, that the team will wear T-shirts reading “Hate Never Wins” at the home game against Rutgers. John Peterson, File AP Photo