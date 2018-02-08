Longer training sessions prepare Nico Hernandez for Saturday’s eight-round title bout

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:23 Fast food commitment: Man pokes fun at college National Signing Day Pause 1:06 Barry Brown succeeds at point guard for Kansas State 6:59 K-State's Bruce Weber on Texas win 0:19 Double overtime buzzer-beater sends arena into frenzy 3:44 Gregg Marshall talks timeouts, good starts, and a win at Memphis 1:39 Andover Central tops Maize South 2:31 What Gregg Marshall did differently to spur WSU to win at Memphis 0:51 Bruce Weber says K-State guard Amaad Wainright is doing what he’s supposed to do 0:41 Three Super Bowl winners plan to boycott celebratory White House visit 1:46 Know your opponent: University of Memphis Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Fans got to witness 2016 Olympic bronze medalist Nico Hernandez prepare for Saturday's IBA Americas flyweight championship during Wednesday's public workout. gcohen32@gmail.com

Fans got to witness 2016 Olympic bronze medalist Nico Hernandez prepare for Saturday's IBA Americas flyweight championship during Wednesday's public workout. gcohen32@gmail.com