Longer training sessions prepare Nico Hernandez for Saturday’s eight-round title bout

Nico Hernandez’s first professional championship fight is scheduled for eight round – two rounds more than his previous three pro fights. What’s that mean? Longer training sessions.
Hernandez has been adding more time to his rounds and going longer during weight training sessions in order to prepare for an extra six minutes of fight time.
The 2016 Olympic bronze medalist from Wichita will be competing for the IBA Americas flyweight championship Saturday at Hartman Arena against Jozsef “Little Red” Ajtai of Budapest, Hungary.
“(The training) hasn’t been too difficult because I’m basically doing the same thing with longer rounds,” Hernandez said. “I’ve been running a lot more and the time length of my rounds (has changed). I’ve just been doing more.”
Hernandez’s previous three pro fights, all wins, have all been scheduled six rounds. He ended two of them by knockout. Hernandez said he has been getting more distance runs to prepare for the extra time in the ring. When Hernandez can’t sleep at night, he said he will get on the treadmill and run.
Strength and conditioning coach Kenny Pedigo introduced Hernandez to strength endurance training to prepare for Ajtai (19-9, 12 KOs). Pedigo’s techniques have included resistance band work, water training and running up and down stairs with weights on Hernandez’s back.
Endurance training has resulted in Hernandez going from a resting heart rate of 45 beats per minute to 41 bpm. Hernandez is running miles in an average time of five minutes, according to Pedigo. Ajtai has more strength and agility than any of Hernandez’s previous opponents, Pedigo said.
“It’s been more intense,” Pedigo said. “Normally for a regular fight, he trains with me for about an hour and a half. He’s going about three and a half hours now a day doing it. We’re concentrating more on functional training now than we are just regular training and discipline training. We’re ready (for the fight).”
Lewis Hernandez, Nico’s father and trainer, said Ajtai likes to move around in the ring. Nico said he was informed that Ajtai has not fought too many American fighters.
Lewis Hernandez said Saturday is going to be a different challenge.
“This guy is probably going to be one of (Nico’s) hardest fights he is going to have because there’s really no preparation for this guy,” Lewis said. “We see how he fights, we see how he moves and he moves like crazy. We just have to cut him off, try to set a trap for him and bang that body to try to slow him down.”
Lewis said that Nico is very talented at making adjustments in the ring.
“There’s nobody that fights like him,” Lewis said. “It’s really awkward and different. That’s what makes it harder to prepare for this fight. Then again, Nico knows how to adjust well. We’re going to make our adjustments in the ring as we go along.”
KO Night Boxing: Golf & Glory
What: A six-bout card with Nico Hernandez fiighting for the IBA Americas flyweight title as the main event
When: First fight at 6 p.m.
Where: Hartman Arena
Tickets: Begin at $20
