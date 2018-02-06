Jayhawks win in Mitch Lightfoot’s first start

1:39 Andover Central tops Maize South Pause

2:31 What Gregg Marshall did differently to spur WSU to win at Memphis

0:51 Bruce Weber says K-State guard Amaad Wainright is doing what he’s supposed to do

0:41 Three Super Bowl winners plan to boycott celebratory White House visit

1:46 Know your opponent: University of Memphis

10:20 Hit the panic button? Take a deep dive into WSU's recent woes

2:27 Here are the best moments from the Super Bowl LII commercials

1:01 Cartier Diarra: We have to hit the reset button

8:24 Kansas State coach Bruce Weber talks after an 89-51 loss to West Virginia