Weekend Sports In Brief

SUPER BOWL
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles' flight from last to first ended up with a Lombardi Trophy.
In a record-setting shootout between Nick Foles and Tom Brady, the backup quarterback led a pressure-packed 75-yard drive to the winning touchdown, 11 yards to Zach Etrz with 2:21 to go. Then a defense that had been shredded throughout the second half made two final stands to win 41-33.
Brandon Graham strip-sacked Brady and Derek Barnett recovered, setting up rookie Jake Elliot's 46-yard field goal for an 8-point lead.
Then Brady got his team to midfield before his desperation pass fell to the ground in the end zone.
It was the first Super Bowl title for Philadelphia, which went from 7-9 last season to its first NFL crown since 1960.
Foles orchestrated it with the kind of drive NFL MVP Brady, a five-time champion, is known for. It covered 75 yards on 14 plays, and had to survive a video replay because Ertz had the ball pop into the air as he crossed the goal line.
Foles was selected the game's MVP.
NEW YORK (AP) — This year's Super Bowl ads ran the gamut from tame humor to ... tame messages about social causes.
After a divisive year, advertisers during the Big Game worked overtime to win over audiences with messages that entertained and strove not to offend. The slapstick humor and sexual innuendo that used to be commonplace during Super Bowl ad breaks were nowhere in sight.
Instead, Budweiser , as always the largest advertiser during the game, eschewed the usual puppies and Clydesdales to showcase employees that send water to places in need. Verizon showed people thanking first responders who saved them. And Tide tried to make people laugh (and perhaps forget about its Tide Pod problem ) with a humorous series of ads that starred "Stranger Things'" actor David Harbour.
GOLF
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Gary Woodland beat Chez Reavie with a par on the first hole of a playoff in the Waste Management Phoenix Open.
Playing three groups ahead of Reavie, Woodland birdied three of the last four holes for a 7-under 64 — the best round of the day — to finish at 18-under 266 at TPC Scottsdale.
Woodland celebrated with wife Gabby and son Jaxson Lynn, who was born a month premature in June. They were expecting twins, but lost one of the fetuses in a miscarriage.
Reavie made a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th to force the PGA Tour's fourth straight playoff and the event's third overtime finish in a row.
In the playoff on 18, Woodland hit short of the green from the left fairway bunker and chipped to 2 feet to set up his third PGA Tour victory and first since 2013.
BASEBALL
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers have signed 44-year-old Bartolo Colon to a minor league contract and invited the pitcher to big league spring training.
Colon was a combined 7-14 with a 6.48 ERA in 28 starts for Atlanta and Minnesota last season. He was released by the Braves on July, then signed with the Twins and went 5-6 with a 5.18 ERA in 15 starts for them.
Colon has 240 career victories in 20 seasons with 10 different teams, including the Montreal Expos. The portly right-hander has posted 21 career wins against Texas, the most by any pitcher.
NBA
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue has a long list of immediate concerns.
Keeping his job isn't currently one of them.
Despite Cleveland's recent slide and his team's lack of cohesion, the Cavaliers have no immediate plans to replace Lue, a person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Sunday.
The status of Lue, who led the team to an NBA title in 2016 and three straight Finals appearances, came into question following Saturday night's 32-point home loss to Houston, the latest blowout suffered by a team in disarray. However, Lue's job isn't in danger because of the need for "keeping continuity" at this challenging time, given Cleveland's roster overhaul and injuries.
ESPN first reported that Lue's job wasn't in jeopardy.
HOCKEY
NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL has suspended Nashville Predators forward Filip Forsberg for three games for a late hit on Rangers forward Jimmy Vesey.
Forsberg hit Vesey behind the Rangers net in the second period Saturday night, and the league ruled Forsberg committed interference for starting the hit after Vesey had passed away the puck. The NHL also noted Forsberg was suspended for making "significant" contact with Vesey's head.
Vesey was hurt and did not return in a 5-2 loss to the Predators.
Forsberg had not been fined or suspended previously in his 303 career NHL games. Forsberg is second on the Predators with 38 points and just returned Thursday from his own injury. His suspension will start Monday night on the road against the Islanders.
