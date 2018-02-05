Bruised, not beaten, White back for another shot at gold

FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2014, file photo, Shaun White of the United States waves to the crowd after a run during the men's snowboard halfpipe qualifying at the Rosa Khutor Extreme Park, at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Krasnaya Polyana, Russia. White says there were times in the weeks after he slammed his face into a halfpipe in New Zealand and had to be helicoptered off the mountain when he wondered what was to be learned from it all. To outsiders, the answer is simple. The accident served as a jarring reminder of the hurdles White was willing to overcome to make it back to the Olympics, and this time, to leave with a third gold medal. Andy Wong, File AP Photo