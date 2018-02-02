Patrick Mahomes is hope for Chiefs fans, and one last chance for Andy Reid

0:31 Why 'Super Bowl Fever' is actually good for the brain Pause

2:42 What did Thursday’s overtime loss to Temple look like?

2:17 What was going through Gregg Marshall’s mind on McDuffie’s final shot

1:43 How To Make A Snackadium

0:31 Alexa struggles to say 'Patriots,' but reveals it's 'flying with the Eagles'

1:41 Know your opponent: Temple University

1:13 Trinity Academy makes huge stride toward league title

2:05 KU coach Bill Self on the Jayhawks' win over K-State

0:21 Barry Brown says he had a bad game against KU