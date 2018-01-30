Flying a Patriots flag illegal in this city, NJ mayor jokes

The mayor of a south New Jersey borough says showing your allegiance to the New England Patriots may get your water shut off, according to a letter sent in jest to his neighbor.
The Collingswood borough Facebook page shows the letter from Mayor Jim Maley, dated Jan. 26, that suggests Collingswood has adopted an ordinance which bans flags featuring a Colonial soldier, or anything resembling a Patriot. The letter goes on to say that people who do not remove the flags deemed "eyesores" would have their water shut off.
Maley tells NJ.com that his neighbor has flown a Patriots flag for the past two to three years, saying "I hope that the flag comes down after Sunday night."
Collingswood doesn't have an ordinance matching what is described in the letter.
Comments