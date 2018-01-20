Sports

Government shutdown grounds sports at Air Force Academy

The Associated Press

January 20, 2018 01:53 PM

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo.

The Air Force Academy has called off sports events because of the federal government shutdown.

Hours after the partial shutdown took effect, the academy said both home and away events have been postponed.

The academy's online sports calendar lists seven competitions that had been set for Saturday: men's and women's basketball games at Fresno State, men's and women's swimming at UNLV, men's hockey against Sacred Heart at the academy and men's gymnastics against Oklahoma at the academy.

The rifle team was scheduled to compete against TCU, the Coast Guard and Ohio State at TCU.

On Sunday, the academy has tennis and wrestling events scheduled.

