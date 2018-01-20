Billy Preston signs with Bosnian professional team, leaves KU without playing a game

More Videos 1:43 Maize South-Topeka Seaman highlights Pause 1:20 KU's Self explained ‘optimism’ Billy Preston would be cleared to play in December 1:02 Carroll stays alive, advances to tournament final 1:51 A beginner's guide to Aldi 6:20 Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay addresses issues in the police department 2:23 Bob Dole receives Congressional Gold Medal 3:07 Tour Brandon Steven's new 6s Steakhouse 1:18 Baseline view: See photos from Wichita State’s stunning loss to SMU 1:36 Brandon Steven’s black-and-white Wichita vision 1:21 Watch Lifeguards use drone to rescue drowning swimmers Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

KU's Self explained ‘optimism’ Billy Preston would be cleared to play in December Kansas coach Bill Self talks to reporters about having optimism that Billy Preston might be cleared to play in the future. Self spoke on Dec. 14, 2017. Kansas coach Bill Self talks to reporters about having optimism that Billy Preston might be cleared to play in the future. Self spoke on Dec. 14, 2017. Jesse Newell jnewell@kcstar.com

Kansas coach Bill Self talks to reporters about having optimism that Billy Preston might be cleared to play in the future. Self spoke on Dec. 14, 2017. Jesse Newell jnewell@kcstar.com