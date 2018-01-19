Carroll gets big contributions from young players in semifinal win at McPherson

More Videos 1:43 Maize South-Topeka Seaman highlights Pause 1:02 Carroll stays alive, advances to tournament final 2:01 Silvio De Sousa on choosing to play for KU basketball this season 6:20 Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay addresses issues in the police department 1:51 A beginner's guide to Aldi 3:07 Tour Brandon Steven's new 6s Steakhouse 1:36 Brandon Steven’s black-and-white Wichita vision 2:23 Bob Dole receives Congressional Gold Medal 0:43 Brandon Steven's new restaurant gets a new mural 1:00 K-State guard Cartier Diarra was motivated to play Trae Young, Oklahoma Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Carroll stays alive, advances to tournament final Behind a strong performance from a group of freshmen and sophomores, Carroll punched its ticket to the McPherson Invitational Tournament final. Behind a strong performance from a group of freshmen and sophomores, Carroll punched its ticket to the McPherson Invitational Tournament final. hbarber@wichitaeagle.com

Behind a strong performance from a group of freshmen and sophomores, Carroll punched its ticket to the McPherson Invitational Tournament final. hbarber@wichitaeagle.com