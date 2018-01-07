PHOTOS: Shockers make easy work of South Florida in blowout win

Wichita State forward Darral Willis Jr. fights for a loose ball with South Florida guard David Collins during the second half of their game at Koch Arena on Sunday afternoon.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State center Rauno Nurger shoots over South Florida forward Isaiah Manderson during the first half of their game at Koch Arena on Sunday afternoon.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State center Rauno Nurger, left, and forward Markis McDuffie defend South Florida guard David Collinsduring the first half of their game at Koch Arena on Sunday afternoon.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State center Shaquille Morris shoots over South Florida forward Tulio Da Silva during the first half of a college basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018 in Wichita, Kan.
Travis Heying
AP
Wichita State center Shaquille Morris dunks against South Florida during the second half of their game at Koch Arena on Sunday afternoon.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State center Rauno Nurger shoots over South Florida center Nikola Scekic during the second half of their game at Koch Arena on Sunday afternoon.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State forward Rashard Kelly looks to the basket while South Florida guard Stephan Jiggetts defends during the second half of their game at Koch Arena on Sunday afternoon.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State center Shaquille Morris defends South Florida guard Justin Brown during the first half of their game at Koch Arena on Sunday afternoon.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State center Asbjorn Midtgaard takes a shot against South Florida during the second half of their game at Koch Arena on Sunday afternoon.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State guard Samajae Haynes-Jones dribbles under South Florida guard David Collins during the first half of their game at Koch Arena on Sunday afternoon.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State center Shaquille Morris dunks over South Florida forward Malik Martin during the second half of their game at Koch Arena on Sunday afternoon.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
South Florida guard Stephan Jiggetts shoots against Wichita State center Rauno Nurger during the first half of their game at Koch Arena on Sunday afternoon.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State center Asbjorn Midtgaard grabs a rebound against South Florida guard Justin Brown during the second half of their game at Koch Arena on Sunday afternoon.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle