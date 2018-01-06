Porter, Stith held Old Dominion edge North Texas 63-60

Sports

Trey Porter scored a career-high 23 points and B.J. Stith made all 10 of his free throws, the last two with three seconds left, and Old Dominion held off North Texas 63-60 on Saturday night for the Monarchs' eighth-straight win.

Porter, who had a career-high 19 points in a win at Rice on Thursday, also grabbed 11 rebounds for his first double-double. He made a layup with 37 seconds left to put Old Dominion up 61-58 but with 14 seconds remaining Ryan Woolridge made it a one-point game with a pair of free throws.

Both teams turned the ball over before Stith went to the line. The Mean Green never got off a final shot.

Stith and Randy Haynes had 12 points apiece for the Monarchs (12-3, 3-0 Conference USA), who led 38-30 at the half.

Roosevelt Smart had 14 points and Woolridge 13 for the Mean Green (9-8, 2-2).

