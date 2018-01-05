Sports

Morgan goes over 20 12th straight time, Cornell wins 93-69

The Associated Press

January 05, 2018 06:34 PM

UPDATED 6 MINUTES AGO

ITHACA, N.Y.

Matt Morgan scored 21 points, his 12th straight game with at least 20, and Cornell defeated Central Penn 93-69 on Friday.

Morgan, who came in as the nation's third-leading scorer at 25.3 points per game, made only 3 of 9 from the arc but was 8 of 16 overall with six rebounds and four assists.

Jack Gordon made all five of his 3-point tries and finished with a career high 15 points. Stone Gettings also scored 15 points with nine rebounds and six assists for the Big Red (6-7), who snapped a two-game losing streak. Bryan Knapp added 12 points. The Big Red shot 51 percent and made 13 of 29 from the arc and 20 of 28 free throws.

Randy Dupont led the Knights, a U.S. Collegiate Athletic Association Division II team, with 16 points.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Cornell led from the 16:54 mark of the first half and was up 45-28 at halftime with Morgan scoring 10 points.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Time-lapse of Koch Arena filling up in school colors

    In this time-lapse comprised of thousands of images taken over more than an hour prior to tip-off, watch Koch Arena fill up for the “Stripe the Arena” event on Thursday night. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle/Jan. 4, 2018)

Time-lapse of Koch Arena filling up in school colors

Time-lapse of Koch Arena filling up in school colors 1:06

Time-lapse of Koch Arena filling up in school colors
WSU players talk about dominating win over Houston 7:02

WSU players talk about dominating win over Houston
Houston coach praises Shockers, Shamet 6:06

Houston coach praises Shockers, Shamet

View More Video