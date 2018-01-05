Wenger invited to Weah's inauguration as Liberia's president

FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2017, file photo, former soccer star George Weah, presidential candidate for the Coalition for Democratic Change, casts his vote during the presidential election in Monrovia, Liberia. Raised in a poor neighborhood on the neglected outskirts of the capital Monrovia, Weah was elected president of his country last week, his victory a lesson in how sports fame can help propel figures with humble beginnings to positions of great importance. Abbas Dulleh, File AP Photo