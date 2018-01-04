PHOTOS: Wichita State wins first American Athletic Conference home game

Wichita State forward Rashard Kelly shoots against Houston forward Devin Davis, left, and Chris Harris Jr. during the first half of their game at Koch Arena on Thursday night.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State guard Conner Frankamp goes to the basket against Houston forward Fabian White Jr. during the first half of their game at Koch Arena on Thursday night.
Wichita State guard Landry Shamet looks for a pass against Houston guard Wes VanBeck during the first half of their game at Koch Arena on Thursday night.
Wichita State forward Markis McDuffie shoots a three-pointer over Houston forward Cedrick Alley Jr during the first half of their game at Koch Arena on Thursday night.
Wichita State center Shaquille Morris dunks against Houston during the first half of their game at Koch Arena on Thursday night.
Wichita State guard Conner Frankamp tries to block the shot of Houston guard Galen Robinson Jr. during the first half of their game at Koch Arena on Thursday night.
Fans stripped the area before Wichita State's first home game as a member of the American Conference on Thursday night.
Wichita State guard Landry Shamet takes a shot and is fouled against Houston during the second half of their game at Koch Arena on Thursday night.
Wichita State guard C.J. Keyser shoots against Houston center Valentine Sangoyomi during the second half of their game at Koch Arena on Thursday night.
Wichita State guard Landry Shamet goes up for a dunk against Houston guard Corey Davis Jr. during the second half of their game at Koch Arena on Thursday night.
Wichita State guard Landry Shamet takes a shot and is fouled against Houston during the second half of their game at Koch Arena on Thursday night.
Wichita State guard Landry Shamet drives to the basket against Houston forward Fabian White Jr. during the first half of their game at Koch Arena on Thursday night.
Wichita State guard Samajae Haynes-Jones shoots against Houston forward Devin Davis during the second half of their game at Koch Arena on Thursday night.
Wichita State forward Markis McDuffie goes to the basket against Houston center Valentine Sangoyomi during the second half of their game at Koch Arena on Thursday night.
Wichita State forward Zach Brown is found by Houston center Valentine Sangoyomi during the second half of their game at Koch Arena on Thursday night.
Wichita State center Asbjorn Midtgaard fouls Houston center Valentine Sangoyomi during the second half of their game at Koch Arena on Thursday night.
Wichita State guard Conner Frankamp shoots a three-pointer against Houston guard Armoni Brooks during the first half of their game at Koch Arena on Thursday night.
Wichita State center Asbjorn Midtgaard and guard Austin Reaves try and stop Houston guard Wes VanBeck during the second half of their game at Koch Arena on Thursday night.
