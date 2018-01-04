Sports

Stanford DL Harrison Phillips to enter NFL draft

The Associated Press

January 04, 2018 06:01 PM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

STANFORD, Calif.

Stanford defensive lineman Harrison Phillips will bypass his final year of eligibility to enter the NFL draft.

Phillips announced his decision on Thursday.

Phillips was a third-team All-American this season when he had 14 1/2 tackles for loss and 7 1/2 sacks for the Cardinal.

Phillips had one year of eligibility remaining because he had a season-ending knee injury in the 2015 opener and was eligible for a medical redshirt.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Stanford tight end Dalton Schultz declared for the draft earlier this week. The Cardinal are still waiting for a decision from star running back and Heisman runner-up Bryce Love.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Israel Barnes outshines Jackie Johnson III as Southeast tops North

    In a game between number 2 and 3 in the City League and the league's top two scorers, Barnes scored 37 points and helped Southeast move closer to the top.

Israel Barnes outshines Jackie Johnson III as Southeast tops North

Israel Barnes outshines Jackie Johnson III as Southeast tops North 1:34

Israel Barnes outshines Jackie Johnson III as Southeast tops North
Cheese Johnson and Gene Smithson join Taylor Eldridge 5:12

Cheese Johnson and Gene Smithson join Taylor Eldridge
KU coach Bill Self on the Jayhawks' loss to Texas Tech 2:21

KU coach Bill Self on the Jayhawks' loss to Texas Tech

View More Video