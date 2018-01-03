Sports

Ex-Army Ranger named temporary US attorney for Hawaii

The Associated Press

January 03, 2018 05:22 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

HONOLULU

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has named a former Army Ranger with two Bronze stars to be interim U.S. attorney for Hawaii.

Kenji Price is among 17 temporary U.S. attorneys announced Wednesday to take the place of some of the dozens of Obama administration holdovers ordered to resign last year.

According to the Department of Justice, Price is a former federal prosecutor who worked organized crime, public corruption and international drug trafficking cases.

Price grew up in Hawaii. He focuses on white collar criminal defense and commercial litigation at a Honolulu firm.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The vacancies had been temporarily filled by prosecutors who are permitted to serve in that position for just 300 days. The White House still hasn't nominated anyone to serve permanently as top prosecutor in the 17 districts.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Cheese Johnson and Gene Smithson join Taylor Eldridge

    Former WSU great Cheese Johnson and former WSU coach Gene Smithson are in town for Thursday’s game against Houston. They join the Eagle’s Taylor Eldridge for a quick chat.

Cheese Johnson and Gene Smithson join Taylor Eldridge

Cheese Johnson and Gene Smithson join Taylor Eldridge 5:12

Cheese Johnson and Gene Smithson join Taylor Eldridge
KU coach Bill Self on the Jayhawks' loss to Texas Tech 2:21

KU coach Bill Self on the Jayhawks' loss to Texas Tech
Israel Barnes outshines Jackie Johnson III as Southeast tops North 1:34

Israel Barnes outshines Jackie Johnson III as Southeast tops North

View More Video