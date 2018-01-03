Deputies: Homeland Security employee stole $26K from grandma

A U.S. Department of Homeland Security employee is facing charges after authorities say she embezzled more than $26,000 from her New Mexico grandmother.
The Daily Times of Farmington, New Mexico, reports 32-year-old Cassie Davis was recently arrested on embezzlement and forgery charges in connection with unlawfully signing checks.
An arrest warrant affidavit says Davis of Flora Vista, New Mexico, stole $26,800 from her grandmother and unlawfully signing six checks payable to herself from her grandmother's checking account.
Davis told San Juan County Sheriff's deputies she was being set up.
A motion on Davis' conditions of release to allow her to travel to Colorado for work says she is a U.S. Department of Homeland Security employee.
Her attorney, Steve Murphy, says he hasn't seen any of the evidence from the case.
